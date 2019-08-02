news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – Entertainment enthusiasts will get an avalanche of artistic display, drama, dance shows, folklore and concert party performance at the National Theatre in the month of August.

The month tagged as “Exploring the Therapeutic Effects of Entertainment,” the National Theatre has rolled-out weekly events to reduce the stresses that people especially the working class goes through daily.

The therapeutic entertainment events includes: Talk Party which is poetry night featuring experienced poets and spoken word artistes every Thursday evening; the popular High Life Time slated for Friday August 2, is featuring the Legon Palm Wine band and the Prisons Service band.

A Concert Party would be held on August 25, at 3:00pm and this was said to be featuring the Edikanfo and Agoro Beso Concert Party groups. Koo Money and Dr Ebusua would feature in the comedy segment.

There would also be a Wednesday Theatre show scheduled for the last Wednesday of the month, which would feature Sika Yena to be performed by the National Drama Company in collaboration with 2 idiots production.

GNA