Accra, August 24, GNA - Samuel Twum Barimah, one of the pioneers of hip-life in Ghana, also known as "Yogi Doggy", has advised Ghanaian musicians not to take insults or what is now known as "beefs" serious, because they are part of the bussiness.

“My little advice to some artistes, is that, if you are really ready to do music especially dancehall don’t take “beefs” personal or serious.

"Beefs are meant to promote the song and also attract the needed attention from fans, so it must be considered as part of the industry, but not a perssonal attack," he added.

The veteran dancehall artiste, who is back in the country after a long stay in the United Kingdom, has revealed that, Ghanaian music was doing so well especially dancehall and pleaded with promoters to invest in the music industry.

The dancehall pioneer, who shows passion for his music has revealed that he was inspired by performing at the popular kids program “Kida fest” and “fun world”, with the help of some great artites like General Marcus, Akoto and Solomon Parker.

“Promoters should invest in Ghana music, as time goes on music changes and that’s why we named ours “Raglife”.

"I was inspired by General Marcus and I became an inspiration to some artistes like Shatta Wale, Terry Bonchaka and among others.

The “Raglife” artiste explained that, Yogi is a royal name and Doggy which implies “dogs" are man’s best friend”.

"I came by the name Yogi Doggy, in short yoyal best friend," he added.

Yogi Doggy, who has lots of hits songs include “Wo Ne Me Lady”, “Odo Ko aye Akye”,

“Abena”, Te Mase” and “Buwupa” among others.

