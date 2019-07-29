news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, July 29, GNA - Zelda Nana Yaa Adepa Dedaa Manteaw, popularly known as DJ Zel, has been honoured as an outstanding Disk Jockey (DJ) at the 2019 International African Achievers Merit Awards ceremony held in Accra.

The UK-based Ghanaian young (DJ) was honoured for excelling in her field of endeavour as she continues to make Ghana proud on the international stage.

After receiving the award, DJ Zel in an interview said, the award would further boost her morale as she continues to entertain people on the turntable.

''I thank the organizers for recognising my efforts and hard work. It has not been easy but gradually I keep making progress in my field and I hope someday I would make my country proud,'' she said.

''I also dedicate this award to my fans and my parents who have offered me unflinching support in my early career and to my management, Zel Promotions,'' she added.

The nine year-old DJ is currently on a visit to Ghana, embarking on an initiative on education and sensitization on numerous environmental problems and other charity works.