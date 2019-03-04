news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 4, GNA - Rocky Dawuni, a Ghanaian reggae star, is set to release his much anticipated seventh studio album ''Beats of Zion'' on March 8.

The 13-track set includes Rocky’s “Afro Roots” sounds and it follows the GRAMMY nominated album, branches of the “Same Tree”, “Best Reggae Album” in 2016) and expands Rocky’s “Afro Roots” sound to include the diversity of the Ghanaian music scene and its current global outreach.

Ghanaian artistes, featured on the album includes; Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Wiyaala, as well as Argentinian dancehall queen, Alika.

The album was recorded in the span of almost 2 years in various studios in Ghana - Accra, Nairobi-and Los Angeles (LA), California.

In LA, Rocky was gifted studio time at the legendary Village Studios that has recorded the most influential artists including Bob Dylan, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon, and Fleetwood Mac.

Rocky ended up recording in the same room as Fleetwood Mac and created the magic of the title track “Beats of Zion” and “Wickedest Sound.”

Rocky found out that Fleetwood Mac visited Ghana in the 1970s which made the experience more special and inspired the Ghanaian traditional highlife song “Kyenkyen Bi Adi Mawu” as a homage to his heritage.

Known for his eloquence, cultural diplomacy and passionate activism, Rocky earned the stature as humanitarian activist and was recently designated a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for Africa.

GNA