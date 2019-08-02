news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - Award winning artiste Deborah Cox says connecting with people and reaching out to them was a vital way to empower them, as it creates ways to enable one understand the situations of those who have been empowered.

She was speaking at a panel discussion held on Thursday to empower women in the media, entertainment and arts industry, ahead of her performance on August 3, 2019 at the Ghana World Music Festival (GWMfest) in Accra.

“Keep fighting for whatever you believe in because, you know where you are going and what you want to achieve,” she said.

When asked about her views on Cyber bullying, Cox said, it was important for artistes to take advantage of themselves, their brand and should not allow people’s opinion distract them from their focus.

Ms Deborah Cox said she was excited to be in Ghana for the first time and was glad to trail her fans in Ghana with her songs as well as let them have a feel of her new single ‘No easy way to love'.

She urge the public to come in their numbers at the Ghana World Music Festival marking the end of the PANAFEST Emancipation celebrations for the ‘Year of Return', saying she looked forward to having more of such engagements to inspire the youth.

Nana Aba Anamoah, a Broadcast Journalist and TV personality, said there should be more women to stand in the gap to advocate for women, thus changing the narrative that “women are their own enemies”.

She said women in higher positions should give opportunities to others who are fighting in the own way to empower ladies.

Nana Aba said the ‘Year of Return' activities for her has not achieved much in the arts industry for a fact that, there should be films, depicting the 400 years of African resilience that people who don’t know about the African Struggle could watch and be informed.

That she said would create more impact in making people understand the importance of the ‘Year of Return’, adding that more work needed to be done in that regard.

She urge the media, especially the bloggers to be positive and creative in their articles writing.

Ms Yvonne Nelson, Actress and Producer in her remarks, said there was lack of unity among the practitioners of the Arts and Entertainment industry, and called for collaboration among the practitioners.

She however said Cyber bullying was one factor that discouraged people, adding that some were afraid due to comments uttered by others, but said dealing with such was an individual thing.

The actress said if such practices were put to a halt, the industry would be better than it was now.

In attendance were some young female actresses and artistes including Cina Soul, Efia Odo and Eshun.

The GWMfest is slated for the August 3rd and 4th 2019.

GNA