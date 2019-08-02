news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - Ronald Kweku Dei Appiah known in the music circles as Bisa Kdei, has said there is the need for unity in the music industry to ensure its progress.

According to Kdei, touted as the 'King' of modern Highlife, the high of level of disunity among artistes had not help in thriving Ghanaian music especially on the international stage.

In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, the Highlife sensation said, ''One of the biggest problems in music circles is unity. We ought to come together if Ghana music should move forward and appear attractive to the international markets.''

He also stressed the need to for unique artistes' branding that would make them stand out as good role models to enable corporate bodies support the course.

The multiple award winning act is out with another single titled ''Meka'' and it features on of Ghana's budding music act, Fameye.

