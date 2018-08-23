By Jerry Azanduna, GNA Bawku (UE), Aug. 22, GNA - The Bawku Municipality and its surrounding districts in the Upper East Region, on Tuesday marked this year’s Eld-Adha festival with a peace concert. The concert was to sustain the peace being enjoyed by the people in the area. The concert, which was organized by the security agencies operating in the area and spearheaded by the Airborne detach

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Bawku (UE), Aug. 22, GNA - The Bawku Municipality and its surrounding districts in the Upper East Region, on Tuesday marked this year’s Eld-Adha festival with a peace concert.

The concert was to sustain the peace being enjoyed by the people in the area.

The concert, which was organized by the security agencies operating in the area and spearheaded by the Airborne detachment of the Ghana Armed Forces in collaboration with civil society groups brought together the youth, political parties, traditional authorities, the clergy and the Islamic community to embrace peace and to fraternize with each other.

The Airborne Band from Tamale provided melodious songs to the audience to entertain themselves on the day.

The concert, which is the first of its kind in the area, after the people in the area smoked peace pipe, saw most of the ethnic groups coming together to have fun.

Chief Superintendent of police, Mr Yao Tetegah, Bawku Divisional Police Commander in the company of some other top security commanders, charged the participants, especially the youth to be agents of change and peace.

He urged them to shun negative attitudes such as stealing, fighting, fomenting trouble among other things in society.

Mr Tetegah said the future was very promising for Bawku and encouraged the youth to endeavour to cultivate good lifestyles that would guarantee their development in future, adding that they would only enjoy the future when they become responsible leaders.

He said the pride of every nation lies in its youth, since the state puts in all the necessary measures to secure their future.

Mr. Tetegah, said the youth focus on acquiring responsible lifestyles by concentrating on their education or acquiring skill that would earn them living.

Mr Tetegah called on parents to be role models to their children, adding that it would give them good foundation to develop.

He said searching for wealth and failing give attention to the development of their children was a negative approach.

Alhaji Adam Karim, Chief Executive for the White Dove Group of Companies in Bawku and the official sponsor of the concert, challenged the people to see peace as a tool for national development.

Alhaji Karim urged parents to see the education of their children as an important venture to invest in and provide the needed assistance that would aid them to attain quality life for the development of their communities.

He pointed out that education was the bedrock for national development and providing it with the needed resources and attention was the right way to drum home development, and lauded the youth in the area for their cooperation in the search for peace.

The Bawku Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee which is the focal agent for initiating the peace process in the area commended the organizers of the programme for bringing the people together and making them understand that they were one people with a common destiny.

The activities prior to the concert begun with a clean up exercise organized by the Bawku for Peace Association and a float by members of the White Dove Keep-Fit Club and some members of the community through the principal streets of Bawku to preach peace and unity.

GNA