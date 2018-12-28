news, story, article

By William Ezah, GNA, courtesy ASKY Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Internationally celebrated African Musician, Angelique Kidjo, is the only African, with a representation at the famous Grammy Museum, in Los Angeles, United States of America (USA).

Kidjo's colourful "kaba and slit" - a traditional African wear, at the 58th edition of the Grammy Awards in 2016, in the USA, was among the music costumes at the Museum.

The Grammy, is an award presented by "The Recording Academy", to recognize achievements in the music industry.

A visit to the Museum by GNA Entertainment, saw Kidjo's outfit, hanged among the collection of historical artifacts, costumes of musicians in the Museum.

Kidjo, in 2016, won the "Best World Music Album Award for Sings", making it the third time for her since 2008.

Known for her exploits in the industry, Kidjo is referred to in different quarters, with different accolades, among some of which were "Africa's premier diva", and "The undisputed queen of African music".

Her representation at the Museum is a major point of achievement, for her in the industry, since only few musicians were able to realise that feat.

Kidjo, who now resides in New York, USA, was a major influential figure in Afropop, Caribbean zouk, Congolese rumba, jazz, gospel, and Latin styles and has been the continents icon since.

The Grammy Museum, is an interactive, educational museum devoted to the history and winners of the Grammy Awards.

It also seeks to inspire its visitors to learn about musical genres and history through interactive touch-screens, videos, and recording booths.

The museum also features a rich collection of historical music artifacts including costumes and instruments from the Grammy Awards, hand-written lyrics, records, and audio/video recordings.

