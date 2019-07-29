news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, July 29, GNA - The Africa Genesis Festival (AGF), a festival to celebrate African music and arts, will take place in Accra from August 2-3, 2019 at the Pallet Kitchen in Osu.

As part of Ghana's homecoming event for 2019 dubbed ''The Year of Return'', the AGF seeks to commemorate the 400 years of slavery as well as bringing together Ghanaians from the diaspora.

The AGF under the theme '' Building Our Empire Together'' would educate and sensitise participants on Ghanaian culture, history of migration as well as offering local musicians and artists, a platform to showcase their work.

The street festival would witness some thrilling performances from some of Ghana's finest musical groups including Womba Africa, Ha Pan African Group, Voice of Zohzoh, among other individual acts such as Piesie Kofi Babone, Dr Kambon and Dela Botri.

Other acts which includes sculptors, painters, traditional instruments players and storytellers can also put up their works on display at the two-day festival to be hosted at the eco-friendly wooden built restaurant, Pallet Kitchen.

GNA