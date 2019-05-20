news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, May 20, GNA - Charterhouse Productions, organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has stated that they will sanction all parties involved in the unfortunate incident at last Saturday's awards ceremony, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

In a press statement, signed by Mr. George Quaye, the Head of Communications of Charterhouse Productions, it said the management and board were gutted with the unfortunate incident which marred the 20th anniversary of the awards.

''We would like to apologize to our main the sponsors, Vodafone, as well as other sponsors and partners, media partners, YFM and Multichoice and other international representatives from BET international, Afro Zons and MTV Base,'' the statement said.

Charterhouse in the statement also stated that, they had reported the incident to the Police and were cooperating with investigators to help ascertain what really transpired on the night.

Charterhouse also revealed that, there were stipulated terms and conditions that guides conducts of artistes, who enter their works for nominations and comes with punitive measures when flouted.

''Charterhouse and the board have taken serious exception to the incident that happened at the 20th VGMA and thus would ensure that the needed sanctions are applied,'' the statement said.

Charterhouse also stated that, measures would be taken in consultation and partnership with the Security agencies to ensure enhanced securing in the future.

GNA