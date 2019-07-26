news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, July 26, GNA - Ronald Kweku Dei Appiah known in the music circles as Bisa Kdei, has said there will be a need to sustain the Highlife vibe despite significant strides Dancehall music has made in Ghana.

According to Bisa Kdei, touted as the 'King' of modern Highlife music, the highlife genre is not declining as perceived by many but rather the future looks bright with the likes of Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Kidi, among others keeping the vibe alive.

''Highlife is respected everywhere but I believe we need to push it more and also look at the positive side of the Highlife music,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

Kdei, was however worried about the declining number of 'Highlifers' in the music industry.

''Highlife is not dying because the fan base of the Highlife music genre keeps increasing, just that we have limited 'Highlifers' thus comparing it to increasing number of Dancehall artistes.

''Since I started doing Highlife, I have been pushing for an agenda that seeks to create a bigger space for the genre of music, so that the upcoming artistes can tap it into and keep the vibe alive and explore the opportunities available in pursuing a career in doing Highlife music,'' he said.

The multiple award winning act is out with a single titled ''Meka'' and it features on of Ghana's budding music artiste, Fameye.

