Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - David Kojo Kyei, popular sound engineer, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of “Highly Spiritual Music”, known in showbiz as “Kaywa”, has said, he has a strong team that they would be taking over the music business in the near future.

The renowned music producer in an interview with GNA Entertainment, said his new signees from the camp of season six of the MTN Hitmaker, were the best artistes so far and have a promising future adding that, they would be releasing hits after hits by the end of the year.

The Award winning sound engineer, who is now a prophet, indicated that he has only released a quarter of his artistes, who are already making waves in the music industry and Ghanaians should watch out for others, who are yet to release including a gospel artistes.

“My new signees are the best artistes in town and they are very promising. It is just a matter of time and by the end of the year, people would understand what am talking about.

“I just released a quarter of my artistes. We have a very strong female artiste and others and so we are going to destroy the market,” he said.

The leader of Highly Spiritual Music Label, has promised the MTN Hitmaker lovers that, this year’s season was going to be different because they are taking it to different level and they expect to breed strong talents with great ideas and personality.

“I expect great talent, we are not going to play with this one and we expect to take this to another level by breeding strong artistes. As a judge am going to make sure that the artistes who would come on stage to perform would rehearse properly before they perform

“Not only rehearsing their voice, but their personality as well. They have to make sure they are on stage with great ideas” he said.

The MTN Hitmaker judge adviced young artist to get into the music business in other not to find themselves wanting which he believes Ghanaians do not appreciate the music business. He hopes to see great talent on board in this year’s Season 7 of the MTN Hitmaker in other to gain exposure and make it in the music industry.

“I want to also encourage the artist to also get into music business because most of the artist in Ghana don’t really appreciate the music business and so we are found wanting and so I want to encourage the young ones to get into it more

“There are a lot of great artistes, who have not been exposed yet, but we would make sure they are exposed,” he indicated.

