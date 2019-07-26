news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, July 26, GNA - StarTimes, one of Africa’s leading Pay TV service provider, will on Saturday, July 27, premiere its latest chat show ''Poolside''.

The brand new show will be shown on StarTimes Adepa TV channel at 9:30 pm, as experts deliberate on lifestyle and relationship issues.

The objective of Poolside is to give the youth chasing after life in the fast lane a mirror on Adepa TV's platform to look at themselves and the direction they are pursuing.

In a press statement released by StarTimes, Esi Arhin, producer of the show said, ''Adepa Tv's objective is to give the youth a mirror to view themselves and the kinds of trends which they engage in.

“I found some of the experiences shared on the show to be compelling and powerful stories that needs the spotlight so stakeholders can find ways to provide direct and indirect counseling to them.

“The youth are very engaging of each other. It was interesting how quickly total strangers bonded on set because of shared narratives,” she noted.

She mentioned how busy some parents of today were, as the rarely engage them in pertinent issues in life but remained hopeful the show

will help change the narrative.

GNA