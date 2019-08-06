news, story, article

By Simon Asare



Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - Justice Amoah popularly known as Pataapa has set sights on reaching greater heights with his yet to be released album titled ''Pa2pa''.

The album which contains 16 tracks would be launched on August 16, with a mega concert set to be staged at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

In an interview with GNA ahead of the album launch and concert, Pataapa revealed his target of taking Ghanaian music global.

''My music career has been about setting and breaking of records. So with God on my side, I wouldn't be surprise if my upcoming album goes global as I continue my quest in putting Ghana's music on another level,'' he told GNA.

He added that, his debut album would demonstrate his versatility as musician and not that 'one way' style of music as perceived by many.

''I see myself as versatile act and this album has all genres of music with some creative lyrics, so my ''Pa2pa'' soldiers should expect something really big,'' he stated.

The upcoming album launch would see the likes of Wendy Shay, Kwaw Kese, Kofi Kinataa, Fameye, Fancy Gadam, Articlewan among others thrill fans during the ''Akwambo'' festive season in Swedru.

GNA