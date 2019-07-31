news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, July 31, GNA - Ogidi Brown, Chief Executive Officer of OGB Music, has said sensational Ghanaian musician, ''Fameye'' is still under his management, contrary to reports of him exiting the record label.

According to Brown, Fameye still had four years to serve out of his five year contract with the record label.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Brown warned that failure to deal directly with the record label with regards to Fameye would have dire legal consequences.

''Anyone who wants to invite Fameye for any showbiz related activity should do so through his management.

''Anyone who knowingly or unknowingly deals with the artiste without the consent of the record label, do so at their own peril,'' he said.

He also revealed that, they have already triggered legal actions against persons who have gone contrary to the said notice.

When asked about his relationship with the musician, Brown declined to comment on the issue.

