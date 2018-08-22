By Simon Asare, GNA Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The much anticipated movie "Cheat Eye", which stars top Ghanaian actors, is set to be premiered in cinemas in the next coming weeks. The movie directed by celebrated movie producer Jackson K. Bentum features top movie acts which includes, Kwadwo Nkansah (Lilwin), Bismark The Joke, Lawyer Ntim, Emelia Brobbey, Bill Asamoah, Akrobeto, among many others. A

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The much anticipated movie "Cheat Eye", which stars top Ghanaian actors, is set to be premiered in cinemas in the next coming weeks.

The movie directed by celebrated movie producer Jackson K. Bentum features top movie acts which includes, Kwadwo Nkansah (Lilwin), Bismark The Joke, Lawyer Ntim, Emelia Brobbey, Bill Asamoah, Akrobeto, among many others.

A synopsis of the movie tells the story of detective, Mr. Anane Ameyaw, as he exposes wrong doings and corrupt acts of top officials, but sometimes demands huge sums of money from culprits.

The movie is also characterized various hilarious acts from Ghana's finest movie comedians.

The action pack trailer produced by "True Lies" productions would certainly thrill Ghanaian fans considering the fascinating turn of events in every aspect of the movie.

The movie can be juxtaposed to recently aired ''Number 12'' documentary by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which revealed various bribery and corrupt practices by top football officials in the country.

