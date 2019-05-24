news, story, article

By Abena Sika Otchere/khareema Thompson

Accra, May 24, GNA - The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Ghana has launched the maiden edition of the YMCA Ghana-Weltfilme Filmmakers Chat to create a platform for direct interactions between experience filmmakers and trainees of the organisation.

It is also to offer the trainees elaborative ideas, advice, recommendations and mentorship to script writers, film editors or actors to enable them excel in film production.

Mr Kwadwo Kissiedu, the National President of the Ghana YMCA, said the Filmmakers Chat was an opportunity for young filmmakers to make an impact and excel from the collective knowledge presented to them from the experts on board.

The Filmmakers Chat as the main theme of the programme was to revive and renew young filmmaker’s interest in film productions and to encourage them as movie writers to put their story out in other to help the nation excel.

Mr Samuel Asamoah, the Chief Director of Programmes YMCA, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that filmmakers chat was an initiative of Ghana YMCA, where experienced personnel from film industries, are brought on board to interact with the young trainees so they are able to make business out of their career.

He said, “This platform will help build the trainees into mobilizing their profession into a greater goal in the society. Equipment is highly expensive nowadays, but YMCA with partners outside, provides sophisticated equipment for the young ones to make the environment conducive for them’’.

The platform provided direct learning, apprenticeship, sharing of creative ideas, reviewing of movies and criticism as well.

George Dela Coffie, the National Youth President of YMCA, said ‘’we are here to provide full support to Ghanaian youth who have skills and passion for script writing and production of films through the provision of technology to enhance their field of interest’’.

“The role of filmmaking is not only to entertain but to make and unmake our indigenous culture by indulging the necessary cultural values like food, clothing and setting into our movie production ’’, he said.

Some trainees shared their success stories and despite the challenges they faced during shooting on field, they would now applaud themselves for directing short documentaries and films through solemn attention and maximum participation from the YMCA.

They urged the youth to take advantage and enroll into filmmaking organization team to develop creative arts.

GNA