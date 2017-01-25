By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA Kukurantumi (E/R), Jan 25, GNA – Ofori-Panin Senior High School (OPASS) has celebrated its 55th anniversary with a call to students to work hard and resist any temptation to cut corners. Mr. Otutu Adu-Larbi, Board Chairman of Beige Capital, told them that there were no shortcuts to success and that was why they should make optimal use of their time in the school.

They should avoid missteps likely to destroy their future and make complete waste of the sacrifices and huge investment by parents and the state in their education.

The event was held under the theme “OPASS at 55, the role of stakeholders”

Mr. Adu-Larbi, himself a former student of the school, said it should not be lost on them why they were there, adding that, there should be no excuse for them to disappoint themselves.

He counseled that they went the extra mile to build on the good name and academic achievements of the school.

He applauded the teachers for the excellent job they had been doing, which had helped to rank the school among the best performing in the country.

He donated cash of GH¢ 10,000.00 on behalf of his company towards the purchase of an organ and other musical instruments for the school’s choir.

Dr. Edmund Fianu, the Headmaster, said it had been showing strong academic performance, recording 100 per cent pass in the last West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He complained of a number of the challenges it had been struggling with, including inadequate boarding facilities and classroom structures and said these needed to be tackled to create space for effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the Board Chairman, invited the past students to do more to support their alma mater and made a cash donation of GH?10,000.00 to it.

Ofori-Panin, situated between Kukurantumi and Tafo in the Eastern Region, was established as a Ghana Education Trust School in September 1961 and was then called Tafo-Kukurantumi Secondary School.

In May 1962, its name was changed to Ofori-Panin in honour of the then Okyenhene, Nana Sir Ofori-Atta.

