news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Aug. 5, GNA - As part of efforts to revitalise reading among students and adults, West Blue Consulting, a world-class business, IT-consulting and technology firm, will opened its e-Ananse Libraries in Accra.

The project, which is part of the the company's corporate social responsibility initiative, is to support the building of two public libraries for kids and adults at the University of Ghana, Legon and Osu, a suburb of Accra.

Madam Sylvia Arthur, the Project Consultant, said the two libraries are expected to officially open later in August.

She said the libraries were the realisation of a long-held dream of West Blue’s founder, Ms Valentina Mintah, to provide Ghanaians with culturally-relevant resources that celebrate African heritage in line with her mantra, “Think Global; Know Local.”

Madam Arthur said each library has a unique focus on African heritage and identity, both in its design and content.

She said both e-Ananse libraries feature a core collection of contemporary and classic fiction and nonfiction primarily by writers of African descent as well as niche collections unique to each library, including beautiful children's books, poetry and professional development.

"It will serve as a heritage centre based on our African folklore storytelling tradition in which stories come alive," Madam Arthur said.

She said 80 per cent of the books were by African writers and 20 per cent were by non-Africans adding that the e-Ananse libraries were the gold standard and its mission was to revitalise the country's reading culture.

The Project Consultant said it was also to provide people with the tools to compete in the 21st century by giving them access to high-quality, contemporary literature, state-of-the-art computing facilities and world class literary event.

On the smart technology, she said, the iHub, e-Ananse technology hub, was equipped with State-of-the-art internet-enabled PC's giving library members access to the full range of the resources available on the worldwide web.

"The entire e-Ananse space has WiFi connectivity so you can log on with your laptop and work independently," she said.

Madam Arthur said the centerpiece of each e-Ananse library was the 'the Ananse Hut', a magnificent outdoor space, where the live literature events take place.

"Our core values are excellence, service, community, inclusiveness and respect," she said.

Mr Kingsley Abeyieh, the General Manager Operations at West Blue Consulting, told the GNA that the concept was developed to encourage reading among kids and adults.

He said as a company, they believe that as Africans, "we can do anything given the opportunity" and more so "it is also to build self-confidence in the children".

GNA