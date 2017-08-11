Accra, Aug. 11, GNA —
The West African Examination Council (WAEC), on Friday said its website has not
been hacked as is being circulated on social media.
A statement issued by
the Council signed on behalf of the Head of National Office by Mrs Agnes
Teye-Cudjoe, the Head of the Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News
Agency, therefore, urged the public to disregard the publication.
