Accra, Aug. 11, GNA — The West African Examination Council (WAEC), on Friday said its website has not been hacked as is being circulated on social media. A statement issued by the Council signed on behalf of the Head of National Office by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, the Head of the Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, therefore, urged the public to disregard the publication. GNA

