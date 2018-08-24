Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates, who sat for the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE). It has, however, withheld the results of 2,061candiates for allegedly indulging in examination malpractices until conclusion of investigations. The Council said the withheld results would either be release

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates, who sat for the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

It has, however, withheld the results of 2,061candiates for allegedly indulging in examination malpractices until conclusion of investigations.

The Council said the withheld results would either be released or cancelled as soon as it concluded its investigations.

This was announced in a news statement issued by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the WAEC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday.

It said the Council is in the process of dispatching the results to the various schools through the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education.

It said the Council had hosted the results online and candidates who wished to verify their result could access at the WAEC’s website.

It said a total of 509,827 candidates made up of 263,291 males and 246,536 females sat for the examination.

This figure is 8.92 per cent higher than that of the previous year and the candidates were from a total of 16,060 schools and the examination was administered at 1,772 centres.

Out of those who initially registered for the examination, (0.93 per cent) of the candidates were absent.

The statement indicated that 134 candidates had their subject results cancelled for bringing foreign material into the examination hall as well as engaging in collusion and irregular activities during the examination.

Eighty three (83) candidates had their entire results cancelled for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall and receiving external assistance.

The Council, therefore, expressed its appreciation to all stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, Supervisors, Invigilators, the Ghana Police Service, Examiners and all who in various ways helped in the successful conduct of the examination and the timely release of results.

GNA