news, story, article

By Charles Chedar, GNA

Jirapa, (U/WR), May 24, GNA - Upper West Regional Minister Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih has expressed worry about fallen standards of education, which he blames on home and school factors reinforcing indiscipline and immorality among school going children.

"Poor performance of students could be attributed to poor foundation at the basic level, lack of parental support and lack of commitment on the part of teachers and students," he said.

He charged parents and stakeholders in the education sector to work closely to reverse the negative trend of poor performance in schools and improve the standards of education.

Dr Bin-Salih said this in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy at the launch of Jirapa Senior High School’s 25th Anniversary, which was organised on the theme: "25 years of strive to a decent, dignifying and excellent academic laurel; the role of stakeholders."

He said, despite the efforts by government to improve the education sector, the standard of education, was still declining and called for collective effort to reverse the worrying trend.

In order to achieve excellent academic laurels, he noted that, behooved on stakeholders including teachers and parents to support students with the needed resources and psychological support.

He also urged parents and teachers to inculcate into students the habit of reading useful materials that would help enrich their knowledge and eschew bad behaviours.

Mr Evans Kpebah, the Upper West Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, added that poor standards of education and negative habits exhibited by students should be carefully dealt with by inviting relevant stakeholders to fight against it.

He said it was the responsibility of parents and teachers to provide children with good foundation through hard learning so that they would recognize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to socio-economic development.

GNA