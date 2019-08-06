news, story, article

Wa, August 6, GNA – The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Upper West Region has advised the Ghana Education Service (GES) to immediately scrap the unauthorised SIC Life Insurance Policy deductions from the salaries of its members.

According to the Association, Management of GES started the insurance policy deductions in June 2018 from salaries of workers including GNAT members without their consent.

“These deductions contravene sections 69(2) b and 70 of the Labour Act 2003 (ACT 651),” the Upper West Regional office of GNAT, said in a statement jointly signed by its Secretary, Mr Dagbandow Kwame, and Chairman, Mr Kuule Ivon.

It expressed displeasure over the manner in which the GES management was handling the policy deductions introduced on the blind side of teachers of the Association.

“This brought about a lot of agitations from our members because the GES failed to sensitize them before implementing the policy,” the statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said.

It added that exit forms were later made available to the teachers to fill and exit if they so wished but “this did not go down well with our members in the region since they did not fill forms to join the policy”.

Though, the statement said members took pains to fill the exit forms, GNAT was surprised that GH¢10.00 deductions still reappeared on the pay slips of teachers in July 2019.

The Association, therefore, warned that, in view of what it described as bad faith exhibited by management of GES/SIC life, the deductions be stopped with immediate effect.

It also pressed upon the Management to make swift refund of all deductions made on salaries of members and provide membership forms to interested members who want to join the policy.

“If the above issues are not addressed by 31st August, 2019, the leadership of GNAT Upper West cannot restrain its members from taken any action,” the statement added.

GNA