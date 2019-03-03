news, story, article

Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Fijai (WR), March 3, GNA - The UMaT Basic School in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality at the weekend brilliantly grabbed the first position at the Annual Western Region Inter-District JHS Independence Day Quiz Competition.



The school, point by point at each round of the competition, gave a wide gap to other contenders and established their desire to be winners at the initial stage as Kanyie Asiamah led his team to whisk the cup, medals, books, laptop and an undisclosed amount from the two times defending champions: Abura Rubber Estates (GREL) Municipal Assembly Basic school, which this time, trailed to the sixth position.

This year, eleven participating schools were from Ahanta West; defending champions, Nzema East, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Takoradi Metro, Effia, Shama, Wassa East, Mpohor, Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni Valley.

The annual Independence Day quiz under the auspices of His Royal Highness Awulae Amihere Kpanyinle III, Vice President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV, Omanhene of Upper Dixcove, executive chairman of the planning committee and the Ghana Education Service.

The children were given questions spanning from history, culture, ICT, Entertainment and general knowledge to test their brain power whiles awarding them with marks.

The BOPP school followed in the second position, while Christ Leading took the third place, Saint Anthony of Padua emerged as the fourth while SIPL from Wassa East took the fifth position with the defending champions taking the sixth place.

Obrempon Hima Dekyi xiv, the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove before the presentations of awards to the schools, said the completion was designed to help develop the critical abilities of the school pupils and build team work among the youth.

The schools were selected based on their top performance at the BECE level.

Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, Managing Partner of the Quiz Project said the Independence Day competition was to revive patriotism among the youth, remind them of the contribution of some great Ghanaian leaders and people worthy of emulation.

He was grateful to the GES and all the sponsors such as the GPHA, Anglo Gold Ashanti, MTN and Ghana Gas among others for making the project a possibility.

Mr Jasper Musadaidzwa, Managing Director of Anglo Gold, lauded the organisers for putting together the competition adding, "This is an educative and exciting programmes as its test the students on Ghana's rich history and current affairs".

He added that education held the key to development and guaranteed the youth a better future and that, "It is in line of this thinking that we at AngloGold agreed to be sponsors".

The Managing Director said developing confident, innovative, creative thinking, digital literate, well rounded and patriotic citizens must be achieved through a standard based curriculum.

Mr. Peter Bediako, the Head of Public Relations of the GPHA said education remained the only tool in changing ones poor state into a better person and that was the motivation for GPHA to produce various test books in support of government free SHS programme.

