By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA Kumasi, Oct. 22, GNA – The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) is initiating efforts to build more pavilions in all its four satellite campuses to ease pressure on academic facilities as a result of current increasing students’ intake. The move also seeks to create room for the absorption of the huge number of students under the free senior high school (FSHS) policy

The move also seeks to create room for the absorption of the huge number of students under the free senior high school (FSHS) policy expected to enter the tertiary level in 2019.

Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor of the University, announced this in Kumasi at the matriculation ceremony for students admitted at the College of Technology Education (COLTEK) for the 2018/2019 academic year.

A total of 3,196 fresh students comprising 3,016 undergraduates and 180 postgraduates were admitted to pursue various programmes out of 4,680 applications received.

The Vice Chancellor said conscious efforts are being made to expand and improve the existing academic user facilities to guarantee convenience and smooth academic work.

The university, he said, as part of efforts to increase the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) has provided more computers and expanded its internet bandwidth from 80MBPS to 310MBPS.

This would enhance both academic and administrative duties and also enable students to browse within a wider radius on campus and its immediate environs.

“Our staff strength has also increased both in numbers and quality. More lecturers have been recruited to beef up the teaching staff”, he said.

He said COLTEK continues to experience steady growth since its integration into the UEW, adding that the academic board has approved the addition of a new Mathematics Education Department in the Faculty of Technical Education.

He told the fresh students that there was a Vice Chancellor’s Scholarship Fund for brilliant but needy students and urged them to take advantage to support themselves financially.

Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni said about 300 students have already benefitted from the fund which was available to only Ghanaian students.

He advised them to abide by the rules and regulations of the university and take their studies serious to achieve their objective for enrolling.

