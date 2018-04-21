Winneba (C/R), April 21, GNA - A total of 13,527 students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) will be graduating this month; April 20-28, at the Winneba, Asante Mampong and Kumasi campuses. The number comprises 5,945 distance education students made up 3,273 Post Diploma and 2,672 Diploma graduates, 880 sandwich undergraduates and 757 postgraduates. Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, the

The number comprises 5,945 distance education students made up 3,273 Post Diploma and 2,672 Diploma graduates, 880 sandwich undergraduates and 757 postgraduates.

Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, said this at the initial graduation ceremony for 1,220 students from 10 study centres on Friday, April 20, at the Winneba Campus.

He said on Saturday, April 21, 1,273 from eight study centres, as well as 655 postgraduates would be graduating.

On Thursday, April 26, 260 sandwich and distance education students from two study centres would graduate at the College of Agriculture Education, Asante Mampong Campus.

On Friday, April 27 and Saturday April 28, 3,452 students will graduate from 14 study centres, where 620 sandwich and 102 postgraduate students would be awarded degrees and diplomas at the College of Technology Education, Kumasi Campus.

Prof. Afful-Broni congratulated the graduates for successfully completing their programmes of study and said: “The world is not, and will not always be rosy; there will be challenges as well as opportunities.”

He, therefore, urged them to avail themselves to the opportunities and face the challenges with courage and due diligence.

“Do not give up on life. Endeavour to be optimistic as much as humanly possible,” he said.

Prof. Afful-Broni said the students had subjected themselves to the discipline of the University’s rigorous academic programmes and fine co-curricular activities.

“We are, therefore, confident that we have equipped you with some fine principles, techniques, requisite knowledge and skills that should help you to start something on your own no matter how modest, if you do not find any of the conventional jobs immediately,” he said.

Prof. Emmanuel N. Abakah, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, in his welcome address, said the event was to confer various degrees, diplomas and certificates on graduating students, who had satisfied all the academic requirements and successfully completed their programmes of study.

He urged them to be creative and find opportunities that would make them successful, saying that they should be self-motivated and contribute their quota to national development.

“There exist unlimited opportunities out there and it is incumbent on you to utilise the knowledge and skills you have acquired in the University to exploit the existing opportunities to your benefit,” he said.

GNA