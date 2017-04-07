Bolgatanga (UE), April 7, GNA - Secondary -Technical Schools in the Upper East Region have appealed to the Ministry of Education to re-tool the technical departments of the schools, as lack of equipment is hindering teaching and learning. Mr Francis Abel Banbogo, the Headmaster of Zamse Senior High Technical School in Bolgatanga, made the appeal on behalf of the other schools, when he addressed a

Bolgatanga (UE), April 7, GNA - Secondary -Technical Schools in the Upper East Region have appealed to the Ministry of Education to re-tool the technical departments of the schools, as lack of equipment is hindering teaching and learning.

Mr Francis Abel Banbogo, the Headmaster of Zamse Senior High Technical School in Bolgatanga, made the appeal on behalf of the other schools, when he addressed a gathering at the school’s 40th anniversary celebration held on the theme; “Zamstech: then, now and rising; 40 years of academic excellence”.

“I remember those days when the technical departments of the schools were alive with workable equipment and tools,” the Headmaster recounted, saying the schools used to compete in the manufacturing of various tools and agricultural implements that encouraged the students and teachers to take teaching and learning serious, which benefited the students and the society.

The Headmaster said the Zamse Senior High Technical School was also in dire need of infrastructure as it had no suitable kitchen and a dining hall, and students were compelled to use a portion of the boys’ dormitory as a dining hall.

He said anytime final year students were writing their examination in “the so-called dining hall”, the whole student population of 1,760 had to be served their meals in the open regardless of the weather since the only dining hall in the school served as an assembly hall, examination hall, and entertainment hall.

He said the school had several infrastructure challenges with its demonstration house for home economics students doubling as a classroom and a practical room.

The Headmaster said “the boys reside in half of the down floor of what is described as dormitory while the first floor is yet to be completed”.

He said a six-unit classroom block, which was started in 2014 was still not completed, “So what we do at the time of admission is to put a canopy in the uncompleted block for the first year students to use till the final year students start with their final exams. It is at this final stage that the first years could be properly accommodated.”

He said in spite of the school’s numerous challenges, it became first in a quiz competition organized by the Environmental Protection Agency on July 14 last year, and qualified to the finals of the Science and Mathematics quiz in 2013 and 2014.

“In all the programmes run in the school, academic performance continues to improve. In 2012, 2013, 2014, the school chalked hundred percent in the West African School Certificate Exams with appreciable A1 and B2, giving most of the students opportunity to go for further studies especially in medicine,” he said.

The Headmaster said there were 90 teaching staffs and 49 non-teaching staffs, and appealed to government to allow management some space to make replacements of workers who died or retired to boost its staff strength.

Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister, said the expensive education was compounded by excessive delays in releasing feeding grants, which often led to either earlier closure or late reopening of schools in the north with some cumulative effects.

“Our students still write the same exams with students from other parts of the country. How can we expect that there will be a level playing ground,” he quizzed.

Mr Bukari assured the Headmaster that government would do its best to solve most of the problems facing the school, and pledged GH¢ 1,000.00 to the school on behalf of the Regional Coordinating Council.

