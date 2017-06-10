By Afedzi Abdullah /Grace Darko, GNA Cape Coast, June 10, GNA - The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has held a matriculation ceremony to formally admit a total of 1,815 fresh students to pursue various undergraduate and post-graduate Sandwich Programmes for the 2016/2017 academic year. The matriculants, comprised 1,227 post graduate students and 588 undergraduate students who would pursue program

Eight hundred and forty-five of the figure are females.

Addressing the matriculants, the Vice Chancellor of UCC, Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah said the university was committed to its core values of providing intensive research and intellectual atmosphere for its students.

He said the university had put in place robust and empowering programmes with diverse opportunities and urged the matriculants to take advantage of it to develop themselves.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that the university had also introduced new programmes to allow students in various fields of study to pursue further studies through sandwich.

The new programmes include Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management, M.Ed Arts, M.Ed Economics, M.Ed Accounting, M.Ed Management.

The rest are M.Ed Social Science, MSC Projects Management, MSC Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Executive Master of Arts in Hospitality Management and Executive Master of Arts in tourism management.

Prof Ampiah said the university had signed a contract with KLEOS UK Limited to install structures for Radio Access Network and 4G Wireless broadband technology (LTE) to make e-learning more effective and intuitive on campus.

He advised the students to observe personal safety precautions and urged them to strictly adhere to rules and regulations in the students’ handbook, and pay attention to their academic work.

