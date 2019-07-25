news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/Winifred Sekyibea Abakah, GNA



Cape Coast, July 25, GNA - The University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Wednesday, organized a send-off service ceremony to awards 87 retirees for their outstanding performances to the institution.

The retirees whose service period spanned between six to 42 years were given citations and various prizes including refrigerators, generator sets, smart television, set of room furniture, and undisclosed amount of money.

Mr. Moses Prah and Ms. Agnes Arhin Boabeng were given a warm standing ovation for their long service and loyalty over the last 42 and 41 years respectively.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University, stated that the awards were part of the university’s annual activities to reward its employees.

She acknowledged the retirees for their relentless support, commitment and dedication to the core mandate of the prestigious institution for pursuing excellence through the creation of standards in teaching, intellectual inquiry, engagement and professional practice.

She described their services as priceless, and underlined their determination to adequately strengthen the provision of resources to effectively reach out to all retirees under the "Retirees Outreach Programme (ROP).

Since the inception of ROP, she announced that a total of 140 former senior staff members including three former Registrars, two Pro Vice Chancellors, two Vice Chancellors and five firmer Council members have been visited and supported.

The Pro Vost appealed to employees of the institutions to shun all negative work attitudes and extol the virtues of punctuality, loyalty, honesty and commitment to duty.

On behalf of the retirees, Mr prosper Nyatuame expressed their profound gratitude to the University management for the honour and recognition.

He urged the retirees not to see retirement as punishment or death warrant but rather be encouraged and be seen as the core house of knowledge, experience and set a good example of an elder citizen in the country.

He told the University to prioritise their welfare and asked retirees to endeavour to join the University Pensions Association to ensure their grievances and needs were catered for.

He appealed to the University to tap the valuable human resource facilities to contribute immensely towards improving the academic successes chalked by the institution.

GNA