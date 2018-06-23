By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA Cape Coast, June 23, GNA - The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has held a matriculation ceremony to officially admit 2,687 students to pursue various undergraduate and post-graduate sandwich programmes with a call to them to adhere to the rules and regulations of the institution. Professor Joseph Ghartey-Ampiah, the Vice Chancellor, said they should ensure high sense

Cape Coast, June 23, GNA - The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has held a matriculation ceremony to officially admit 2,687 students to pursue various undergraduate and post-graduate sandwich programmes with a call to them to adhere to the rules and regulations of the institution.

Professor Joseph Ghartey-Ampiah, the Vice Chancellor, said they should ensure high sense of responsibility and discipline.

“The university remains committed to the training of high quality and well-behaved professionals who can display their professional skills and intellect to spearhead the nation's economic development and improve their standards of living.”

He added that the UCC was committed to providing unrivalled academic excellence by providing the enabling environment to improve teaching and learning.

It would additionally organise workshops to enhance their skills to become relevant in the competitive market.

One thousand, eight hundred and sixty five (1,865) of the newly enrolled students are pursing post graduate programmes with the remaining 822 doing undergraduate courses.

Prof Ghartey-Ampiah urged the students to devote time to their books and strive to achieve academic excellence, while creating a balance between academic, spiritual and social lives.

They should eschew acts of dishonesty and cheating, especially during examinations and warned that such acts were totally unacceptable and would not be tolerated under any circumstance by the University.

He told them to associate with the right people and form relevant networks that would benefit them at the end of their course instead of engaging in nefarious activities to ruin their future.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the students for having secured admission into the University and stated that it was the first step towards the fulfilment of their dreams.

In all, a total of 3,055 qualified applicants applied for admission.

Prof Ghartey-Ampiah advised them to observe personal safety precautions on campus.

