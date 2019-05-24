news, story, article

Accra, May 24, GNA - The Ghana Education Service together with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Learning Project, has distributed reading and teaching materials to public primary schools to improve on pupils’ reading and foster reading culture.

The project, which was carried out in May, distributed over 400,000 reading and teaching materials in 100 districts out of which 7,273 public primary schools were beneficiaries.

In a release issued and copied the Ghana News Agency, it said since 2014, the Learning Project had supported the Ministry of Education to improve reading performance of early grade learners in 7,273 public primary schools.

Subsequently, the USAID had supported the production and distribution of over 2.6 million early grade reading materials since 2017.

The reading materials reinforced pupil and teacher skills and enriched the Public Primary School Classroom reading environment.

The materials included teacher guides, in-class workbooks for students, large books to support reading aloud in the classroom, alphabet flash cards, and additional story books in the Ministry of Education’s 11 approved Ghanaian languages of instruction.

Additionally, over 35,000 personnel from the Ministry of Education and its agencies had used their acquired skills and materials to help their students to become stronger readers and lifelong learners.

In order to track achievements, School Head Teachers and Curriculum Leads, Circuit Supervisors, District Teacher Support Teams, and National Core Trainers were taught how to collect data, coach teachers, and monitor the implementation of this reading initiative.

The National Teaching Council and USAID would provide teachers, Head Teachers, and Curriculum Leads with refresher trainings on teaching and reading using a systematic, phonics-based approach from May 20 to May 30.

The refresher training would further allow participants undergoing the training to review how to effectively use the teacher guides.

The USAID is the lead U.S. government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potential.

Its activities and strategic partnerships support Ghana's journey to self-reliance and a “Ghana Beyond Aid.”

GNA