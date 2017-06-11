By Isaac Newton Tetteh Tema, June 11, GNA - The Twedaase Primary School, the first government school to be built in Tema, has launched its 60th anniversary celebration. The school, which used to be called the Tema Primary Number One School, was established by Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, on November 30, 1957, to provide education to children of workers the then fledgling industri

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Tema, June 11, GNA - The Twedaase Primary School, the first government school to be built in Tema, has launched its 60th anniversary celebration.

The school, which used to be called the Tema Primary Number One School, was established by Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, on November 30, 1957, to provide education to children of workers the then fledgling industrial city.

The theme for the anniversary celebration is, "60 years of holistic education towards the development of the Ghanaian child.”

The anniversary launch was also used as a homecoming durbar for old students of the school.

Mr Benjamin Ankude, Headmaster of the School, giving the keynote address, expressed gratitude to the old and current staff of the school for showing commitment towards the development of the school over the years.

Mr Ankude stated that the school which currently had a population of 533 pupils and 18 teachers had achieved some tremendous heights in the field of sports and scholarship.

He, however, added that Twedaase Primary was faced with many challenges including lack of a library and Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre hence making teaching and learning difficult.

The Headmaster therefore appealed to the old students, parents and other stakeholders to assist the school get the needed facilities and logistics to help it achieve its aim of providing proper education to children in the community.

Mr Ankude expressed his gratitude to Mr Daniel Titus Glover, the Member of Parliament for Tema East, and an old pupil, for commencing the fencing of the school to ward off miscreants.

He however appealed to Mr Glover to speed up work on the fence wall before the anniversary celebration in November.

Pupils of the school entertained guests with poetry recital and cultural display while the 1992 old students’ group donated 10 pieces of white board to replace the school’s dilapidated ones.

