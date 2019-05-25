news, story, article

By Justina Paaga, GNA

Krisan-Sanzule (WR), 25 May, GNA - Tullow Ghana Limited, in collaboration with Sabre Education Trust, a development oriented organisation, has commissioned a Kindergarten Block for the Krisan-Sanzule D/A School in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The Block, constructed by AI construct and funded by Tullow Ghana, comprises two classrooms, head teacher's office, a canteen, play ground and washrooms.

Mr Chris Roos, the Operations Director of Tullow Ghana, said the company had made it a responsibility to champion socio-economic developments that positively impacted communities, especially the ones within their operational areas.

He said Tullow Ghana believed that education was the bedrock of every society, hence its continuous investment in the sector right from kindergarten to the tertiary level.

The investment covers capacity building through skills development in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), strengthening of local and national economies and developing infrastructure by adapting and leveraging Tullow's infrastructure plans and projects to benefit host communities.

Mr Roos said the company, over the last decade, had established similar kindergarten facilities in seven other communities and refurbished the science laboratories of the Half Assini, the Nkroful Agriculture, and Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High schools.

It had also established a scholarship scheme at the University of Ghana, the Ashesi University and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to support needy but brilliant students pursuing various STEM related programmes.

Mr Roos encouraged parents in the community to give their children the right start to life by enrolling them in the school to help develop their minds to take up higher STEM programmes in future.

He urged the School’s authority, the District Assembly and community members to maintain the Block to prolong its lifespan.

Mr Peter Porekuu, the Learning Manager of Sabre Education Trust, commended Tullow Ghana for the project and building the capacity of the kindergarten teachers to support the implementation of the Ghana Education Service play and activity pedagogy.

The District Chief Executive, Mr Kwesi Bonzoh, said Tullow’s numerous projects in the community had made the indigenes to see the oil find as “a blessing and not a curse.”

He said the community had varied needs and challenges and was hopeful that Tullow, through its Corporate Social Responsibility, would help address them.

Mr Peter Blay Ackah, the District Director of Education, commended Tullow Ghana and Sabre Education Trust for the beautiful edifice and appealed to them to fence the Krisan-Sanzule Primary School.

He said many schools in the District lacked furniture and appealed to corporate organisations and philanthropists to assist in providing them.

Nana Nyanzu Kpanyin III, the Chief of Krisan, pledged the commitment of the community to ensuring that the Block was maintained to stand the test of time.

GNA