By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Effia (WR), July 29, GNA - The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with AmaliTech, a global IT firm to provide IT and digital space training to students for sustainable employment opportunities across the globe.

The MOU sought to provide a platform for students to develop innovative ideas from technology research and help build the capacities of Ghanaian students in the digital space to create applications and digital solutions in the world of work.

The Vice Chancellor of TTU, Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun indicated that the advancement in technology required that the academia and industry collaborated to provide IT focused training and employment pathways for the new generation.

"This MOU will give us an opportunity to exchange expertise in common areas of interest, and allow for the exchange of academics and industrial experiences to develop competent IT specialist capable of handling technological solutions in the world."

The University signed the MOU as part of its vision to provide excellent and incomparable hands-on training and support system to stimulate the needed innovations capable of addressing the needs of industry and society.

He expressed his gratitude to AmaliTech for choosing TTU.

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Amalitech, Mr Martin Hecker said the collaboration between the two institutions to provide a first-class global training and recruitment opportunities for the youth of the country was in order to curb unemployment in the country.

“We are delighted to collaborate with TTU for new opportunities for joint pursuits, especially in the area of research and technology.”

Mr. Hecker said the company would provide the state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities (Computers, servers and network equipment) to enhance teaching and learning under this programme.

Explaining the recruitment processes, the CEO indicated that advertisement would be made in the public and qualified candidates would be selected to undertake the training and subsequently recruited into the European market for employment.

