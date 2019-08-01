news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Aug. 1, GNA – Six months after gaining admission into the Dormaa Technical/Vocational Training Institute (DTVTI) to learn trades for the next three years, fresh students have already started earning incomes from the application of their respective practical trainings.

“The builders have started building, the electricians are connecting cables in domestic homes, the caterers are preparing first class food and the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) trainees are also repairing computers and lot more”, Mr Paul K. Tabong, the Institute’s Principal said.

Mr Tabong said this on Tuesday at the second matriculation ceremony for 102 fresh students held under the theme: "Equipping the Youth of Ghana with Employable Skills, the Role of NVTI", at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.

The number has increased the total student population of the Institute to 281, comprising 238 males and 43 females.

The matriculates comprise 96 males and 6 females pursuing vocational courses - Carpentry and Joinery, General Electricals, Plumbing, Secretariat Studies, ICT as well as Building and Construction to lead to the award of NVTI Sector 2 and National Board for Professional and Technician Examination Certificate One and Two.

He urged the new students to be very focused and law-abiding adding that "even though pro-curriculum activities are equally important, you must be very serious with your studies”.

Mr Tabong called on parents and guardians to invest in their children and wards by ensuring the prompt payment of fees and providing them with their needs.

He said vocational and technical education offered great opportunity and solution to poverty alleviation in the country but unfortunately many people never saw it as an important means of job-creation and only concentrated on secondary education.

Mr Tabong said “admissions are in progress for Senior High and Junior High School graduates who are awaiting results” and appealed to parents and guardians to enroll their children and wards in the Institute.

He said “the institution offers various financial packages to students. Half-scholarship is given to all female trainees whereas full-scholarships are also given to girls who would opt for male-dominated programmes like Carpentry and Joinery, Electricals, Plumbing and Building and Construction".

Mr Tabong said besides the regular training, the Institute is also organising a six-month professional training free of charge in all the trades for the award of NVTI Proficiency One and Two Certificates for the youth of Dormaa-Ahenkro and its environs.

He urged the youth in the area to take advantage of it to acquire employable skills.

Mr Tabong expressed worry that the payment of utility bills is a major challenge to the Institute and attributed the situation to low enrolment of trainees and poor payment of fees.

He appealed to Mr Drissa Ouatara, the Municipal Chief Executive and Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central, to assist the Institute with the construction of a borehole to address its challenge of irregular water supply.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Mark Kyeremeh, the Municipal Technical Vocational Education Training Coordinator, advised the fresh students to attend to their studies and leave at the end of their respective courses as well-qualified trades men and women.

Meanwhile 12 graduates of the Institute, 11 males and a female who wrote the last grade of NVTI examination and passed the plumbing, building, carpentry and electricals courses were given assorted start-up tools to set up businesses.

The occasion was also used to inaugurate a rehabilitated Sick Bay for the Institute.

GNA