Agona Nyakrom, (C|R), June 7, GNA- A total of 12 teenage pregnancies have been recorded in eight Centres at the on-going Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as against 17 cases registered last year in the Agona west Municipality.

This indicated that students were adhering to information sharing through sensitisation and formation various girls clubs at the basic schools in the Municipality.

The reduction of teenage pregnancy among school girls came to light when Member of Parliament for Agona West, Mrs Cynthia Morrison and Mrs Hellena Elizabeth Essel, Agona West Director of education toured BECE centres in the Municipality.

The MP was accompanied by Mr Ishmael Nana Ogyefo, Agona west Coordinating Director, Ms Matilda Swatson, Human Resource Director of Agona West Ghana Education Service and other officials.

A total of 2,583 registered candidates were writing the five-day examinations made up of 1,343 boys and 1,2 40 girls .

The total number of 66 public schools and 42 private schools are taking part in the examination.

Addressing the candidates, Mrs Morrison called on the candidates to take the examination seriously to enable them get better grades to gain admission into Free Senior High School (SHS) programme scheduled to take off in next academic calendar.

The MP had earlier, donated mathematical sets to all the 2,583 candidates as part of the motivation to them.

The MP therefore called on school girls to avoid pre-marital sex and other social vices that could affect their education, saying education is the key to poverty reduction and responsible adults.

Mrs Essel Director of Education expressed the hope that the candidates would do serious work and pass well, saying cheating in examination could land them in trouble.

The Director of Education said the aggregate to gain admission into SHS was pegged at 24 and encouraged them to study hard to enjoy the government new policy on education.

