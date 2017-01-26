Akim Akroso (E/R), Jan. 26, GNA - Mr Hebert Fred Kpor, the Birim Central Municipal Director of Education, has urged teachers to work diligently to provide the needed quality education as they are mandated to. He said quality education entailed effective teaching and learning, healthy interaction with students, parents and fellow teachers and abiding by rules and regulations. Mr Kpor gave the adv

Akim Akroso (E/R), Jan. 26, GNA - Mr Hebert Fred Kpor, the Birim Central Municipal Director of Education, has urged teachers to work diligently to provide the needed quality education as they are mandated to.



He said quality education entailed effective teaching and learning, healthy interaction with students, parents and fellow teachers and abiding by rules and regulations.

Mr Kpor gave the advice at a send-off ceremony in honour of the immediate past headmistress of the Akroso Senior High School (AKROSEC), Ms Ablata M. Ansah, who served for seven years.

The Municipal Director of Education congratulated Ms Ansah for her immense efforts to raise the academic and the infrastructural development of the school.

Nana Oduro Owusu, the Chairman of the Board of Governors of AKROSEC, said Ms Ansah’s tenure of office brought about facilities such as the administration block, the girls’ dormitory, classroom blocks, the computer laboratory, library and vehicle among other things to the school.

Ms Ansah retired from the Ghana Education Service at the rank of Deputy Director of Education and worked for 39 years.

She expressed gratitude to the Akroso Community, the chiefs, teachers, parents and students for their co-operation.

Mr Sampson Agyiri-Nyarko, the Headmaster of the school, said the school was established on January 20, 1992 with 122 students but now had a population of 1,500 with 61 teachers.

He appealed to the Government and benevolent organisations to assist the school with the provision of staff bungalow, vehicles, and construction of a fence wall.

Ms Ansah was given a certificate of honour, a citation from the Students Representative Council and some assorted items from the Parent-Teacher Association.

She, in turn, donated a pulpit to the school.

