Tamale, April 5, GNA - The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) for the 2016/2017 academic year, has constructed a multi-purpose SRC secretariat to serve as office structure for the leadership of students of TaTU.

The SRC secretariat will also serve as a business centre dealing in stationery materials including photocopying services for students at a reduced rate.

Professor Abdulai Salifu Asuro, Vice Chancellor of TaTU, who inaugurated the building at its campus in Tamale on Tuesday, commended the SRC executives for constructing the facility, which would help address the needs of students.

Mr Issah Abdul Samed, SRC President of TaTU (2016/2017 academic year), commended other executives of the SRC and the entire student body for their cooperation, which helped in the construction of the facility.

Mr Samed said the SRC was making modest gains adding it (SRC) had produced pen drives, which would soon be distributed to levels 200 and 300 students.

He complained about inadequate lecture halls, auditorium, and poor sanitation on campus appealing to government and non-governmental organisations amongst other stakeholders to assist TaTU to address such challenges.

