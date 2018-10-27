By P.K. Yankey, GNA Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 27, GNA - Mr George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region, has donated motorbikes and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools to the Ghana Education Service to improve service delivery. The items, valued at 50,000 Ghana Cedis, forms part of his campaign pledge to support and improve effe

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 27, GNA - Mr George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region, has donated motorbikes and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools to the Ghana Education Service to improve service delivery.

The items, valued at 50,000 Ghana Cedis, forms part of his campaign pledge to support and improve effective teaching and learning in the schools in his Constituency.

The four brand new HAQJIN motorbikes are to be distributed to the circuit supervisors in the rural communities to aid their monitoring and evaluation tasks to enhance education in the Municipality.

Mr Duker also donated three brand new HP desktop computers with accessories and a projector to the Education Service to enhance its training activities.

At a colourful ceremony for the presentation in Tarkwa, Mr Duker reaffirmed the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make education a priority.

He said his office would continue to liaise with the Municipal Assembly to ameliorate the challenges facing education and pledged to support the Annual Municipal Sporting activities to unearth the talent of the youth.

Mr Duker said the Mock Examination was very important to prepare junior high school students for the Basic Education Certificate Examination and pledged his support towards its organisation.

"I will support the Municipal Education Office to organise more than one Mock Exam for our young ones at the JHS to prepare them and ensure they pass very well to enjoy the Free Senior High School Policy," he said.

Mr Duker called on the GES to take good care of the items to prolong their lifespan.

He urged parents to instil discipline in their children and take keen interest in their education to ensure they become responsible adults in future.

Mr Alex Duah, the Education Director, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture and asked for God’s blessings in all his endeavours.

He appealed to the MP to increase his support to Directorate to reduce the challenges it faces.

The MP was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, some staff of the Assembly and religious and youth leaders.

GNA