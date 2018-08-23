By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Takoradi, Aug. 23, GNA – The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has inaugurated a five-member appeals board to oversee dispute and other infractions among the working class of the University. The establishment of the board is in accordance with the Technical University Act 922. The five member board include: Justice Stephen Herbert Ocran, Chairman; Lawyer Kwamina

Takoradi, Aug. 23, GNA – The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has inaugurated a five-member appeals board to oversee dispute and other infractions among the working class of the University.

The establishment of the board is in accordance with the Technical University Act 922.

The five member board include: Justice Stephen Herbert Ocran, Chairman; Lawyer Kwamina Ollenu Amponsa-Dadzie, member; Nana Yamfoah Amua-Sekyi, member; Madam Margaret Boadiwaa Lemaire, member; and Nana Brempong Yaw V, member.

Dr Henrietta Abane, Chairperson of the University Council, urged the board to hear and determine on appeal matters on acts or omissions in contraventions of the Act or the Statutes enacted by the Council of the University, breach of employment contract, promotion of persons duly employed and grievances by students against the University.

She said members of the board were carefully chosen due to their rich and vast experience in academics, law and traditional leadership to enable the university to move forward in development.

Dr Abane said, “This Board could not have come at a better time than this period of our transition where many of the decisions by both management and council would be subject to critical legal interpretations …transitions have always been difficult and your presence would give council some relief knowing that you will help direct our path as we seek to build the pillars of growth for the University”.

