By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA



Agona Swedru (C/R), March 04, GNA - A Junior High School to provide access and quality education for girls, particularly those from deprived communities, has been inaugurated at Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

Known as the Swedru Girls' Model Junior High School, the school uses a participatory model that involves gender-sensitive teaching methods as one of the approaches to boost girl-child education.

This is aimed at providing psychological and social grooming to tap the potential of the girls, boost their confidence and make them competitive.

The school, established by the Agona West Municipal Education Directorate, currently has 28 girls and six teachers.

It is under the stewardship of Ms Elizabeth Helen Essel, the Municipal Director of Education, in collaboration with Agona West Municipal Assembly, under the leadership of Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Municipal Chief Executive.

Mrs Assan, who inaugurated the school, pledged the commitment of the Government to provide the needed logistics for its smooth running.

She said the Municipal Assembly would construct an ultra-modern classroom and boarding facility to accommodate the girls and enable children from neighbouring towns to attend.

Mrs Assan advised parents to invest in their ward's education in order to create a better future and world for them.

She urged the students to take their studies seriously, shun bad behaviours and companies and ensure that the suffering of their parents will not go to waste.

She called on them to be obedient to their teachers and be determined to be role models to their colleagues.

Ms Essel, on her part, said Swedru Girls' Model Junior High School did not only build the academic competencies of the girls but a platform for acquiring social and life skills, which were critical requirements for lifelong learning.

The school, she said, afforded the girls the opportunity to develop their leadership skills by serving as change agents in their communities and influencing their peers positively.

Ms Essel said the main ingredients of the model include active teaching and learning, establishment of girls’ friendly school environment and girls’ parliament as part of the school system, which was a unique platform for acquiring skills of public speaking and confidence building.

Ms Lucy Lartey, the Headmistress of the School, appealed to institutions, corporate bodies, religious organisations, individuals and traditional leaders to play advocacy roles in getting more girls enrolled to ensure continuity of the school and contribute towards its growth.

Prior to the inauguration, the students participated in a two-hour advocacy walk through some principal streets of Agona Swedru, which started from the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Amidst brass band music and dancing, the girls displayed placards some of which read: "Swedru Girls' Model JHS, Dignity is our Pride," "Swedru Girls' Model JHS, Higher Academic Achievement for your Girl Child," "If you educate a woman, you educate a nation," and "Education First".

The First Girls Model Junior High School was established by Oxfarm IBIS Global in Sawla in the Northern Region in 2008, targeting girls from the poorest families.

By March 2018, a decade after the project began; there are 44 of these model schools in districts across Northern Ghana alone.

Awutu Senya, Ajumako, Ekumfi, Assin North, Gomoa West and now Agona West are some of the districts in the Central Region with these model schools.

