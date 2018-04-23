By Iddi Yire, GNA Accra, April 23, GNA - Mrs Tenemba Anna Samake, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobile Business Clinic (MBC), Africa, has urged students to develop interest in seeking mentors to guide them towards their career path. She noted that mentors were a great resource to have, due to career experience and knowledge, which they were willing to share. She advised students to identify

She advised students to identify strategic mentors, if they had the interest of becoming entrepreneurs.

Mrs Samake made these remarks in her presentation at the 2018 edition of ‘Management and Professional Day’, organised by the Faculty of Management Studies of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The event themed: “Becoming the Star: The Role of Strategic Mentorship”, aimed at enlightening graduating students about all the challenges, prospects and expectations of the corporate world.

Mrs Samake said students should not be scared to fail, but rather embrace it as another opportunity to be confident and correct their mistakes.

"If things are not working, this is where to take a step further to find out, so that you will not repeat the same mistakes again," she said.

She said becoming a star had its own journey and so students must first find out their passion and as well find a committed mentor to guide them during this crucial stage.

“The mentor is somebody that has to be open, good listener, good observer, good problem-solver, share life experience as well as technical expertise; these are the type of mentors you should find in all areas of your lives, personal, business and even in workplace,” she added.

Mr Kwesi Livingstone, Chief Executive Servant, Nickel Keynesbury Limited, in his presentation on ‘Preparing for the job market and maintaining your job’, noted that there were job avenues available but graduates lacked the skills needed to be hired.

He said voluntarism and internship programmes were points to prepare undergraduates and give them exposure to be able to meet some requirements, particularly work experience.

He added that: "They also need to work on leadership and entrepreneurial skills as there was skills shortage”.

Mr Livingstone said that in terms of retaining a job, there was no job security guarantee in modern times.

He further explained that however, it was all about attitude and results; yearning for excellence and solving of employers’ problems.

He therefore, tasked students to be ahead of their time and have a game plan as the future lied in the hands of this generation.

He advised them to be more innovative, more open minded, Information Communication Technology (ICT) savvy and have new ways of thinking.

Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey, Vice Chancellor, UPSA, described the University as an institution focused on raising professionals with integrity.

He said as such students must at all times be guided by such principles and should have the right attitude towards life.

“You can obtain a first class degree, but if you have bad attitude you cannot succeed," he added.

Prof Amartey announced that this year the University would be introducing new programmes such as Master of Philosophy in Finance; Master of Arts in Brands and Communications, as well start a Doctor of Philosophers in Marketing.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the end of the event, Mrs Fidelis Quansah, Dean, Faculty of Management Studies, University of Professional Students, urged students not to entertain fear concerning their future careers as professionals.

As part of the event, the Faculty awarded Mr Collins Badu Agyemang as the Best Faculty Lecturer, Mr Ibn Kailan Abdul Hamid as the Best Departmental Lecturer (Marketing) and Dr Augustine Awuah Peprah was named the Best Departmental Lecturer (Administration).

