news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Bimbilla (N/R), July 30, GNA - Statistics from the Ghana Education Service has shown consistent poor performance by pupils at the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) level at the Nanumba North Municipality, a situation, which has become a source of concern for stakeholders.

The poor performance at the BECE level has seen the Municipality being rated poor amongst other Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country as it placed 214th, 214th, and 120th out of the 215, 216, and 216 MMDAs during the 2015, 2016, and 2017 BECE in that order.

A total of 7,790 pupils sat for the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 BECE in the Municipality out of which only 1,150 obtained aggregates six (6) to thirty (30).

There was also a disparity between the performance of male and female pupils in the BECE in the area with males performing much better compared to their female counterparts in the Municipality.

These were presented at education accountability forum at Bimbilla attended by representatives of the Nanumba North Municipal Directorate of Education, members of school management committees, parent-teacher associations, pupils and some youth groups to discuss the BECE performance in the Nanumba North Municipality for the past four years.

The forum was organised by the Bimbilla Youth Network in collaboration with the Youth Empowerment for Life (YEfL), a non-governmental organisation.

Participants identified the chieftaincy conflict at Bimbilla, beliefs that value education of boys as against girls, inadequate teaching and learning materials for schools, poor supervision of schools, indiscipline amongst pupils, mass placement of pupils into senior high schools, parents not providing basic needs for their children, and teacher absenteeism amongst others as the causes of poor performance in the BECE in the area.

They proposed adequate resourcing of schools with teaching and learning materials, intensification of supervision of schools, parents providing the basic needs of their children as well as instilling discipline in them, sensitisation of pupils on dangers of drugs and other vices and an end to the chieftaincy conflict at Bimbilla amongst others, to reverse the trend.

Mr Abdulai Abdul Rahim, Budget Officer at the Nanumba North Municipal Directorate of Education, who represented the Municipal Director of Education, lauded participants for the frank discussions saying that efforts are being made to improve BECE performance in the area.

Mr Attah Suale, Majority Leader of Nanumba North Youth Parliament, urged stakeholders in education in the area to play their roles effectively to improve education outcome especially at the BECE level in the area.

GNA