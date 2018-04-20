By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA Cape Coast, April 20, GNA - The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has expressed its commitment to support final year university students who pursue research topics on social security, retirement planning and its related areas. Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, the Director General of SSNIT, made this known when he addressed students of the University of Cape Coa

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, April 20, GNA - The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has expressed its commitment to support final year university students who pursue research topics on social security, retirement planning and its related areas.

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, the Director General of SSNIT, made this known when he addressed students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as part of the “SSNIT INFO SHOP” campaign organised in partnership with the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) on Friday.

The “SSNIT INFO SHOP” is an initiative to educate and activate the interest of university students to appreciate the essence of contributing to SSNIT and to guide them as to how they could prepare, secure and take control of their lives before and beyond age 60 or in the event of permanent invalidity.

He explain that the move was based on the Trust’s strong conviction that the university campuses were full of bright and innovative ideas and remained a fertile ground for cultivating ideas and dreaming the seemingly impossible.

He said SSNIT recognised that students were not only future leaders but also a key potential workforce to the sustainability of the pension scheme and therefore would continue to support tertiary education in diverse ways.

Dr Ofori-Tenkorang said the campaign was designed to reawaken the consciousness of young people who usually perceived pension schemes as penchant for the old, help redirect their thinking, prepare and assist them to secure their future for the better.

He admonished the students to anticipate the unexpected situation and start contributing to the scheme while in school so that they could have a roadmap to successfully navigate the inevitable phase of their lives.

“Everyone is exposed to the contingencies of old age, invalidity and death. It is within this context that social security becomes necessary,” he said.

Officers of the SSNIT took turns to explain the SSNIT scheme under Act 766, the benefits and its social-economic impacts to the students.

Hundreds of students were registered onto the scheme as part of the campaign.

GNA