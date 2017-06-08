By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA Gwollu, (U/W), June 8, GNA – All 918 candidates participating in the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Sissala West District are being provided with two hot meals per day for the five-day period of the examination. Mr Patrick Alhassan Adama, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sissala West Constituency who is sponsoring the provision of the meals has

Gwollu, (U/W), June 8, GNA – All 918 candidates participating in the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Sissala West District are being provided with two hot meals per day for the five-day period of the examination.

Mr Patrick Alhassan Adama, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sissala West Constituency who is sponsoring the provision of the meals has also presented a mathematical set each to all the candidates to equip them for the examination.

The gesture, the MP believes would give the candidates the needed peace of mind to focus on the task ahead of them instead of worrying about hunger and basic tools for their exam.

Addressing the students before the first paper, Mr Mohammed Bakor, Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE) advised the students to put behind the problems they faced back at home and concentrate on the task ahead of them.

While wishing the candidates an incident free examination, the DCE also advised them against negative social vices in their five-day stay in Gwollu, the district capital.

Mr Bakor also thanked the MP for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to help those whose parents could not adequately provide for their one week stay in Gwollu.

He said it would also motivate the candidates to put in their best in order to come out with flying colours.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,042 candidates comprising 6,174 boys and 5,868 girls sat for the 2017 BECE in the Upper West Region.

At Lawra Centre B, four girls were found pregnant while writing the examination when Madam Patricia Ayiko, the Regional Director of Education visited them.

