By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu (U/WR) Feb 28, GNA - The Sissala East Municipal Assembly has presented four lorry tyres costing GH¢2,750.00 to the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Tumu to fix broken down vehicles and enhance monitoring of schools to promote academic work.

The GES could not go about monitoring activities effectively in over 100 basic schools last year due to worn-out tyres of their vehicles, which badly affected academic performance.

The only vehicle for school monitoring work in the Municipality had broken down with all the tyres deteriorating beyond repairs, but the office could not replace because of lack of financial inflows.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Karim Nanyua, who presented the tyres said, “It is in fulfilment of our responsibility as an Assembly to ensure effective monitoring and supervision is carried out to enhance quality education.

“With the little support, it is expected at the end of the year, BECE [Basic Education Certificate Examination] performance in the Municipality will see some improvement”.

He assured stakeholders in the GES that government was doing its best in the provision of school amenities and that “very soon” it would respond adequately to the needs of the education sector.

Mr Godfred Kanton, the GES officer in charge of supervision, expressed his profound gratitude to the Assembly and assured stakeholders that with the assistance there would be regular visits to schools.

Results released by the West Africa Examination Council for the 2018 Basic Education Certificate Examination in the area showed a drastic decline from 60 per cent in 2017 to 42 per cent.

The poor performance engaged the attention of education stakeholders in the Municipality last week to review various approaches including; supervision to improve future results.

Mr Nanyua expressed worry at the meeting that in spite of numerous interventions in 2018, the schools still registered poor results, saying the Assembly shouldered the cost of feeding, utility, accommodation and mathematical sets of candidates in that year.

“We went down from 2017 record of over 60 per cent performance to almost 42 in 2018. “Despite the fact that some children could be blamed for the failure, parents and teachers must put more effort in assisting children to learn”.

