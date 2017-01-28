By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA Wa, Jan 28, GNA – Sustainable Aid through Voluntary Establishment (SAVE-Ghana) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Tumu has presented 11 desktop computers and a laptop to the Upper West Regional Directorate of Education. The computers purchased at the cost of GHC 24,400.00 Ghana cedis are expected to enhance effective monitoring and supervision of tea

Wa, Jan 28, GNA – Sustainable Aid through Voluntary Establishment (SAVE-Ghana) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Tumu has presented 11 desktop computers and a laptop to the Upper West Regional Directorate of Education.

The computers purchased at the cost of GHC 24,400.00 Ghana cedis are expected to enhance effective monitoring and supervision of teachers at school in order to improve on learning outcomes.

Mr Dintie Tayiru Sule, Executive Director of SAVE-Ghana presented the computers to Madam Patricia Ayiko, the Upper West Regional Director of Education on Friday.

He said the presentation was part of its ongoing project “Improving Learning Outcomes through ICT and Evidence Base Approach” which is being funded by Making All Voices Count.

Mr Sule said the 11 desktop computers would be distributed among all districts in the region while the Regional Director of Education would use the laptop.

Meanwhile, the project would also install android devices across all schools in all 11 districts in the region, which would allow teachers to log in when they report to school and also log out when leaving.

He noted that a software would be installed in all the computers such that District Directors of Education could monitor what was going across all schools in their districts.

The SAVE-Ghana Executive Director also hinted that the Regional Director of Education would also have the opportunity to monitor what would be going on in every district on her laptop either in her office or wherever they were.

Mr Sule said this would improve monitoring, reduce travelling hours and cost, administrative duties and enhance general education performance in the region.

Madam Patricia Ayiko thanked SAVE-Ghana for the computers and lauded the important role the NGO was playing in the region to help to improve on education.

She said fuel for monitoring had always been a very big challenge for them but with the new innovation from SAVE-Ghana, monitoring would be improved tremendously.

“A weak monitoring system encourages laziness and absenteeism from teachers, but with this system in place, the lazy ones would be exposed and sanctioned accordingly”, Madam Patricia Ayiko.

