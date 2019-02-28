news, story, article

By P.K. Yankey, GNA



Sankor(W/R), Feb 28, GNA - The Headmaster of Sankor Senior High School near Dixcove, Mr. Joseph K. Blay has appealed to government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other benevolent organisations to support their school with improved facilities to enhance teaching and learning.

He bemoaned the appalling state of affairs of the school adding that it was having negative impact on both staff and students.

Mr. Blay was speaking in an interview at the school in the Ahanta-West Municipality on their challenges and way forward.

The Headmaster lamented that as a "Day" school without boarding and hostel facilities, it did not have even a single bus to shuttle both students and masters to and from school.

He said the location of the school made it difficult to rent accommodation as, most of the students placed in the school, turned down the offer, a situation that was also affecting enrolment of the school.

Mr Blay added that the few students who secured accommodation at Agona-Nkwanta had to commute to the school by commercial vehicles which was also draining their pockets.

The school is operating in an uncompleted E-Block structure without light and washrooms and was making life quite unbearable for teachers and students alike.

The school has no computers to equip students with Information, Communication, Technology (ICT) lessons to make them fit into the globalised village.

Touching on its achievements, Mr. Blay said as a budding school, it won a trophy for emerging the best Independence Day Celebrations March Past School in 2018 in the Ahanta-West Municipality of the Western Region.

The Sankor Senior High School, which was established in September 2016, will present its first batch of candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) this year.

