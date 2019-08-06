news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Aug 05, GNA – A Life Skills Vacation Camp has been organised for selected pupils in the Northern Region to instill in them leadership, teamwork, communication, self-confidence, discipline and interpersonal relationship skills and good study habits to shape their future.

The week-long event, which ends on Friday, will also see the over 260 pupils drawn from 65 schools in the Tolon, and Kumbungu Districts and the Savelugu Municipality, participate in activities including; reading clinic, child rights and responsibility, gender equality, variety shows, spelling bee and reading competitions, debate and excursion.

It was organised by Right To Play, a child-centred international non-governmental organisation, as part of its Gender Responsive Education And Transformation (GREAT) project, which is funded by the Global Affairs Canada.

GREAT seeks to ensure improved quality education for girls and boys at the primary school level through integrating gender-responsive play-based learning into teaching practice as well as engaging parents and caregivers in addressing gender-specific learning needs of girls and boys including at-risk children amongst others.

Mr Evans Akannue Atim, Project Officer for Right To Play, during the opening ceremony of the Vacation Learning Camp in Tamale on Monday, said the event was necessary especially in this era of growing levels of crime and human rights abuses including; gender-based violence especially against young girls as it would instill important virtues in the children to shape their lives.

Mrs Hajia Abiba Saaka, Kumbungu District Director of Education commended Right To Play for initiating the event saying it would empower the pupils with educational and leadership skills to help them become ambassadors of future leadership and education.

Mrs Saaka said “it is my fervent hope that the programme of activities lined up will attract and motivate the pupils to interact fully with facilitators so as to improve on their learning skills. It will also give them exposure to develop team work skills and build self-confidence” to be assertive.

Mr Iddrisu Sanday, Northern Regional Director of the Department of Children advised the pupils to make good use of the opportunity and share their experiences with their peers in school and community to help in their development.

Mr Iddrisu cautioned them against joining bad groups as that could jeopardize their future.

Other partners including; Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), Youth Empowerment for Life and Virtuous Women Organization were also represented at the event and commended Right to Play for organising such an important programme for the children.

GNA