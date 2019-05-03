news, story, article

By Francis Cofie, GNA

Accra, May 3, GNA – Dr Daniel Agbeko, the Director of Research and Consultancy at Dominion University, has called for the review of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to help address socio-economic problems of unemployment.

He said the TVET has the ability to offer solutions to the present hardships and social challenges of the teeming youth who would be equipped with employable skills.

Dr Agbeko was speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the Graduate Students Association (GRASAG) maiden summit on the theme “Impacting Society through Leadership and Entrepreneurship.”

He urged the youth to identify problems and offer solutions to them, adding that “the youth in this country should be critical thinkers and innovative in the scheme of things.

“The world is looking for people who would offer solutions to current challenges.”

Dr Agbeko said most white-collar jobs were gradually phasing out as the lucrative and advertised ones have already been occupied and that it was time graduates acquire additional knowledge on TVET in order to create more employment opportunities.

